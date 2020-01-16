Blood specialist hired to treat local sickle cell adult patients

Adult sickle cell patients in our area now have a blood specialist to treat their blood inherited disease.



The Association of Sickle Cell, Lower Chattahoochee Region recently welcomed the hematologist to its clinic.



President Lois Williams says getting a hematologist who focuses primarily on the sickle cell patients in our area has been years in the making. Now patients don’t have to drive to Atlanta.



“Although we have some hematologists in Columbus, they’re only treating cancer patients. Leaving the sickle cell patients to have to go out of town to find a hematologist to care for them. Most of them have to travel to Atlanta and a lot of times, that’s a hardship,” said Lois Williams, President, Association of Sickle Cell, Lower Chattahoochee Region.



The one doing the driving now is Dr. Anthony Onyegbula, a hematologist who travels from the Atlanta area to the Sickle Cell Clinic in Columbus to treat adult sickle cell patients. Sickle cell is an inherited blood disorder that affects red blood cells. The cells become sickle or crescent-shaped and have difficulty passing through small blood vessels. It’s very painful and affects the patient’s overall health.



“They have multi-organ problems so we have to keep an eye on all their organs concerning how sickle cell has affected them,” said Dr. Anthony Onyegbula, Hematologist.



Dr. Onyegbula says sickle cell patients are living longer today. He attributes that more medications and the spread of knowledge about the disease even in rural areas.



“Doctors are getting more informed on sickle cell and how to treat it. There’s a lot of work going on. They’re beginning to pay attention to it now. Almost something that was forgotten.”



Dr. Onyegbula will be at the clinic on North Avenue once a month. He’s due back around mid February.



To make an appointment, call (706) 505-2923 or (706) 566-6329.The Sickle Cell Clinic is located at 1968 North Avenue in Columbus across from the front parking lot of Piedmont Columbus Regional.



The clinic also treats adolescents who are transitioning from a pediatrician to an adult doctor.