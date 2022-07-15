COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A new Veteran’s Clinic is opening its doors, after a decade in the works. The Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic in North Columbus offers 55,000 square feet of services.

The upgraded facility is a one stop shop for veterans. It offers their core services like primary and mental health care, along with radiology, multiple types of therapy, optometry, podiatry, and nearly a dozen other medical services.

The newest addition is an entire wing dedicated solely to female veterans.

“That was really important to us because VA when it was first started and designed over the years, VA really wasn’t designed for female veterans the way it should have been. And so now it’s an opportunity to correct that and make sure that they’re getting the services in the way that they deserve and need.” Amir Farooqi – Director and CEO, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System Director and CEO Amir Farooqi tells WRBL now his staff can solely focus on providing the highest quality services to the veterans with in this new environment.

“They (Veterans) are putting their lives out there. They’re putting their lives out there for all of us. And it’s important that we honor to that.” Amir Farooqi – Director and CEO, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

The new facility also brings more jobs to Columbus, as they’ve added additional providers and staff. They are actively hiring at the link provided: https://www.vacareers.va.gov/

The facility has welcomed veterans this week with a soft opening, to ensure everything is running smoothly.

The grand opening is scheduled next Friday, July 22nd.