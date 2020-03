(CNN) – All 40 million residents in the state of California have been ordered to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The state is one of the worst affected in the US after Washington and New York. There are now 910 coronavirus cases in California, including 19 deaths.

New York has at least 5,298 cases, while Washington has at least 1,376 confirmed cases.

California is the most populous US state and is the country’s largest state economy.