(WRBL) — Alabama and Georgia are seeing over a dozen fungus cases that pose “an urgent antimicrobial resistance threat,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC says Candida auris, also known as C. auris, may pose a risk to those who are “very sick, have invasive medical devices, or have long or frequent stays in healthcare facilities.” C. auris is generally not a threat to healthy people, the CDC states.

According to the center, the fungus is an antimicrobial resistance threat due to it’s drug resistance nature, along with it’s ability to spread easily in healthcare facilities and “cause severe infections with high death rates.”

The center says the fungus was first detected in the U.S. in 2016, although it began to “spread at an alarming rate” in health care facilities between 2020 2021.

The CDC website reports Alabama currently has six cases while Georgia is facing 12. South of our viewing area, Florida reportedly has 349 cases.

Officials say more than 8,000 cases of the fungus were found across 28 states and D.C. by the end of 2022.

A chart of case numbers by state can be found below:

State Number of clinical cases (infections) in past 12 months Alabama 6 Arizona 17 California 359 Colorado 1 Delaware 5 District Of Columbia 19 Florida 349 Georgia 12 Hawaii 1 Illinois 276 Indiana 87 Iowa 0 Kentucky 22 Louisiana 10 Maryland 46 Massachusetts 2 Michigan 33 Minnesota 1 Mississippi 5 Nevada 384 New Jersey 94 New Mexico 1 New York 326 Ohio 79 Pennsylvania 33 Tennessee 8 Texas 160 Virginia 40 Wisconsin 1 Data provided by CDC

