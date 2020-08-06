HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is warning parents to be on the lookout for a rare polio-like condition that affects children.
The health agency says it is preparing for a possible outbreak of acute flaccid myelitis, a life threatening condition that affects the nervous system.
The CDC says cases tend to spike every two years.
The most common symptoms are sudden limb weakness, respiratory illness and fever.
AFM can lead to permanent disability.
Latest stories on KHON2
- Man visiting brother disappears in Waco area
- Remote learning dress code has some Illinois parents frustrated
- CDC advises parents to look out for polio-like condition in children
- Man suspected of human trafficking arrested after chase in Florida
- Hurricane Alpha? Amped up season forecast, names may run out