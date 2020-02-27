CDC: First possible case of person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in California

Solano County, Calif. (WRBL) – The CDC confirmed a possible first case of person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus in California.

The individual is a resident of Solano County and is receiving treatment in Sacramento County. Officials with the CDC say the individual has had no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individual.

According to the CDC, the health risk from the virus to the general public remains low at this time.

The CDC is conducting contact tracing for the individual in this case.

While the coronavirus, named COVID-19, has a high transmission rate, it has a low mortality rate, according to the CDC.

There have been no confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States.