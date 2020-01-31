CDC issues quarantine for 195 US citizens

ATLANTA (WRBL) — The Centers for Disease Control posted to their Twitter account Friday afternoon that federal quarantine orders have been issued for nearly 200 United States citizens who left China.

The CDC is ordering 195 Americans citizens to remain quarantined for the next 14 days. These are US citizens who were repatriated to the United States this Wednesday.

The CDC, under statutory authority of the Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, has issued federal quarantine orders to all 195 United States citizens who repatriated to the U.S. on January 29, 2020. The quarantine will last 14 days from when the plane left Wuhan, China. — CDC (@CDCgov) January 31, 2020

The CDC says this is a mandate from the Health and Human Services Secretary for the Federal Quarantine. The CDC continues to montior the outbreak of the respiratory illness caused by the Coronavirus, which was first identified in Wuhan, China.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak as a Global Emergency. So far, China says nearly 9,700 have been sick and 213 people have died from the virus.

