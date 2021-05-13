Children 12 and over eligible for Pfizer, GaDPH kicking off vaccinations on Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In the West Central Health District, the Georgia Department of Public Health is kicking off vaccinations on Monday for children 12 and over.

The FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents as young as 12. This move offers a way to protect kids through the summer before they head back to school in the fall.

“Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

The health department will offer three different clinics next week where teens can get vaccinated. Starting on Monday, this new group can get vaccinated at the Columbus Health Department from 4pm to 7pm.

Protocols and dosages will be the same for teens as they are for adults, however, parents or guardians will have to fill out a parental consent form before their teen is able to be vaccinated.

“We’ve seen a large decrease in people that want vaccines but with this new age group being added, we’ll see more people getting vaccinated,” Pam Kirkland, PIO for the West Central Health District, said. “However, they are a low risk group so it is up to the parents to decide whether or not they want to vaccinate their children.”

Though it is not required, the Health Department highly encourages people to register for a vaccine appointment for Monday. Their additional two clinics next week are:

Tuesday, Columbus Health Department from 9am to 12pm

Tuesday, Harris County Health Department from 3pm to 5pm

Wednesday, Columbus Technical College from 9am to 5pm

For people eligible for the vaccine not in this new age group, the health district is offering vaccinations this Friday and Saturday from 9 to 12 at the Metra Transit Center.

You can sign up for an appointment here.