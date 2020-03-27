City departments partner together to donate household items to senior citizens during the coronavirus outbreak

Senior citizens are at a higher risk for severe illness from the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Knowing this, Tanya Rios says she came up with the idea to start the “We do amazing for our elderly community” project to collect bags of essential items.

“This will go to the elderly who are 60 or older who are at the highest risk that can’t get outside, can’t get outdoors during this epidemic,”Rios said.

Rios says her department reached out to several others to get on board as well. Columbus Fire and EMS collected over 30 bags. Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores says it feels good to give back especially to one of our most vulnerable communities.

“They’re very at risk and we want to make sure that they don’t get out any more than they have to. This is just a little way that we can provide some of these items that they desperately need,” Fire Marshal Shores said.

Each day this week different departments would drop off their bags to the City Services center. Carmen Hood who also spearheaded this project says in each bag is a message letting senior citizens know they are in this fight with them.

“We put cards into the bags just to let the elderly community know they are not alone. What the card says ‘know that you’re thought of, loved and not alone.Project: We do amazing Columbus Consolidated Government.’So each one of these bags has one of these cards in it. So it just lets them know that we’re here for them during this time of crisis,” Hood said.

Rios says she’s glad to see the community come together when we need each other the most.

“Every time that you watch the news and you go ‘oh, man.’ We come into this room and we look around and we go this is what a community can do. It makes me feel really proud,” Rios said.

Before the deadline expired, they were able to collect over 200 bags filled with donated items.