College freshmen in charge of their health for the first time

It’s estimated about 20 million students began college this Fall. As they’re settling into their routines, they may be unprepared to take responsibility for their own health.



The transition isn’t always easy. Bernadette Melnyk is the Chief Wellness Officer at Ohio State University. She urges students to check off a few simple tasks to build a plan to stay healthy on campus. First on the list, establish healthy habits.



“Just like you build time for classes, build time for physical activity, healthy eating, stress reduction,” said Bernadette Melnyk.



Seek healthy food options on campus

Be sure to find places on campus that promote healthy habits, like the gym, healthy food options and student health centers. Next on the list, find local health care.



“Get connected to a primary care provider as soon as you get on campus. Learn where the pharmacy is so you don’t lapse in your medication regimen.”



And don’t forget mental health. Between the pressures of school and feeling isolated in a new place, stress and anxiety have led to an increase in mental health disorders among college students. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t wait to seek professional help.



To download the Wellness checklist: https://wellness.osu.edu/sites/default/files/documents/2019/07/Wellness%20Checklist%20for%20Incoming%20Students%20%28downloadable%29.pdf

