Columbus couple has plans to help wipe out medical debt in Bi-City area

James and Patricia Gant of Columbus are on a mission. They want to wipe out 2.2 million dollars in medical debt for people who live in Columbus and Phenix City. Patricia Gant got the idea when she was laid up after a bad car accident in 2001.



“I was blessed to have insurance but I thought about it. A lot of people do not have any insurance. So I sat on this vision that God gave me for almost ten years,” said Patricia Gant.



If her non profit organization, FAITH or Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting can raise 22-thousand dollars in donations, RIP Medical Debt out of New York will buy up 2.2. million dollars in medical debt from hospitals and doctors in this area. The focus will be on medical bills that are in collections. RIP calls it a random act of kindness.



“You can’t put in an application. You’ll get a yellow envelope in the mail if you’re fortunate enough to have your debt abolished,” said Craig Antico, RIP Medical Debt.



RIP Medical Debt was founded 2014 with a goal of abolishing 1 billion dollars in medical debt. For every dollar raised in this campaign, RIP, a 501 3c non-profit will match FAITH with 100 dollars.

For information on how to donate, click here