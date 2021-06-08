Columbus Memory Center played role in trials for newly FDA approved Alzheimer’s drug

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On June 7, the Federal Drug Administration approved a new drug to help fight Alzheimer’s and the Columbus Memory Center played a role in the process of getting this drug approved. Columbus Memory Center Lead Director Doctor Jonathan Liss says the center had one of the highest enrollment rates in the Aducanumab trials.

According to the FDA, the drug is a first-of-its-kind treatment for Alzheimer’s disease in that is slows the progression of the disease instead of just treating its symptoms. The drug is the first new treatment to come all to treat Alzheimer’s in 20 years.

The drug is causing some controversy because of concerns over its efficacy and side effects. However, Dr. Liss says the data collected throughout the entirety of the first trial and the second trial, which was cut short, shows the positive impact this drug will have.

“This is just such a monumental change in the field of Alzheimer’s care because, and remember this drug doesn’t just ease symptoms, it modifies the disease,” said Dr. Liss. “It clears the brain of Beta Amyloid. And this is the first of what is going to be many steps over the next number of years to turn Alzheimer’s disease from a devastating illness into a nuisance.”

While patients will be able to start receiving Aducanuma, the FDA says Biogen must run one more trial.

Dr. Liss said Columbus Memory Center will be a facility that will administer the drug to patients. He is eager to give his patients a new treatment option that slows the progression of the disease.