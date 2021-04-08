Columbus mom plans Autism Walk

Kaiden is a 4 year old autistic child. His mom, Brianna Bestor has started a support group for other parebts and is organizing her first walk to raise awareness about Autism.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus mom who started a support group for other moms with Autistic children is holding her first Autism walk during this, Autism Awareness Month.

Brianna Bestor is mom to Kaiden who’s four. He was diagnosed in 2019.

Bestor is launching what she hopes will be an annual walk to raise awareness and funds.

Accepting that her son is Autistic was tough for Bestor, but she says she’s developed a network of moms who get it. Now it’s time to celebrate.

“Anybody that wants to come out please bring your children. We’re going to have refreshments. Police are going to be here. They’re going to have the autism car out. We have t-shirts if you want to get t-shirts,” said Brianna Bestor, organizer of Kaiden’s Center Autism Walk.

The T-shirts are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Kaiden’s Center Autism Walk is Saturday, April 17th at 10 a.m. at Golden Park.

You can learn more by visiting Brianna Bestor’s Facebook page and her group page on Facebook, “The voice for our special children.”