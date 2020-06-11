Columbus to reopen some playgrounds, ballfields; Indoor recreational facilities to remain closed

Some Columbus playgrounds closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 outbreak will begin reopening this week.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson tells News 3 the process to reopen some of the playgrounds and ballfields will begin today.

“Playgrounds will probably have signage making people understand that they are not being sanitized on a regular basis,” Henderson said. “It’s up to the parents who take their children to those playgrounds to make sure they take the necessary precautions. We’re all so opening our recreation fields, our baseball fields that have been closed to people’s access. We are going to make them accessible to families and small-numbered groups.”

Henderson said teams that want to use these facilities have to coordinate with the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department. They must present a plan on how they will comply with social distancing and sanitation requirements.

Some city facilities are not going to open. The gyms and outdoor pools will remain closed for now. The Columbus Aquatic Center off Macon Road will also remain closed. The city will revisit that decision at the end of the month.