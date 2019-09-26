Columbus woman survives aggressive type of breast cancer; shares her story of victory

Inflammatory breast cancer is not your typical breast cancer. It accounts for 1% to 5% of all invasive breast cancers, yet it’s the most aggressive form of breast cancer.



Symptoms include breast swelling, purple or red color of the skin, and pitting or thickening of the skin of the breast so that it may look and feel like an orange peel.



Hazel Ortiz of Columbus survived this aggressive form of breast cancer. Ortiz was diagnosed in Spring of 2010.



“The whole breast was inflamed and it was like a burning sensation,” said Hazel Ortiz.



When she heard the diagnosis, she went into denial, afterall no one in her family had ever been diagnosed with breast cancer. Statistically About 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of breast cancer.



“Something inside of me said who are you talking to? Are you talking to me? No that can’t be me.”



But reality would set it in. Her course of treatment included chemotherapy for a year followed by six months of radiation. Today she remains cancer free.



BREAST CANCER AWARENESS EVENTS



Paint The Town Pink-LaGrange, GA Saturday, September 28 10 mile walk: 7 a.m. Lafayette Society For Performing Arts parking lot 10 a.m. Lafayette Square painted pink Free breast exams by WellStar West Georgia Medical Center and West Georgia Cancer Coalition



Piedmont’s Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon Tuesday, October 1 11:00 a.m. Columbus Convention and Trade Center

Paint The Town Pink-Columbus, GA. Friday, October 18 6 p.m. Woodruff Riverfront Park



Dance The Pink Away Pink Carpet Formal to benefit the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition Saturday, October 26 6pm-11pm Columbus Convention and Trade Center Tickets: $50.00 Contact Carolyn Wilson at (706) 593-7415

