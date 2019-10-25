Columbus woman’s unwavering faith gets her through Breast Cancer

Jacqueline White enjoys a brisk walk in the morning as she communes with nature. But getting to her cancer diagnosis was no walk in the park. In July of 2012 she went to Martin Army Hospital for a mammogram. In August she got a call.



“Come back. We see something. We don’t know what it is,” said White.



She went back for another mammogram. But in September she received another call.

“Well we see something, we don’t know what it is. We want you to come back for a biopsy.”



The biopsy confirmed breast cancer. Surgery was scheduled. White underwent a lumpectomy, but that would not be the end of her problems. She went back for a follow up appointment.



“And he said we found more cancer.”



She had two options. One, another surgery, not knowing the full extent of the cancer, or two, a mastectomy. A second biopsy was done.



“ And he said well it seems like there’s something in the right breast too. I was like ok.”



White had a double mastectomy, and reconstructive surgery as well as chemo. Through it all she says she trusted God.



“I was like God you know me more than anyone else and I know you have all of this under control, therefore I will not fret.”

