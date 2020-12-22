Congress approves historic $3.12B budget for federal Alzheimer’s research funding

FILE – In this Aug. 14, 2018 file photo, a doctor looks at PET brain scans in Phoenix. A big study to help Medicare officials decide whether to start covering brain scans to check for Alzheimer’s disease missed its goals for curbing emergency room visits and hospitalizations. The results announced Thursday, July 30, 2020 call into question whether the costly tests are worth it for a disease that currently has no cure. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WRBL) – Congress approved the Health and Human Services budget for the 2021 fiscal year with an additional $300 million designated for Alzheimer’s disease research at the National Institutes for Health. The new budget brings the total federal funding amount to $3.12 billion towards the search for a cure to Alzheimer’s disease.

“During this holiday season, we are grateful that Congress and the White House are giving this important gift of hope to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Washington has made Alzheimer’s research funding a bipartisan priority over the last several years, and this historic appropriation builds on that progress,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., the President and CEO of Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, in a statement.

Today, more than 5.8 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to triple to 14 million by 2060. The federal government aims to find an Alzheimer’s cure or disease modifying treatment by 2025.

“However, one area where this budget falls short is funding for the Administration for Community Living (ACL). Support services and caregiving training for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease are essential for quality of life, especially as Alzheimer’s affects more and more Americans and the COVID-19 pandemic continues. We urge our federal representatives to find ways to increase funding for these valuable services,” said Fuschillo, Jr.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. It is the only type of fatality in the top ten causes of death without a cure or treatment.