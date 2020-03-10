Coronavirus: What to do if you think you’ve contracted the virus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – At some point, you may be faced with what to do if you are exposed to the coronavirus.

Pamela Kirkland with the Georgia Department of Public Health says the first step is contacting your primary care physician.

“Be sure to call them first before going to the office because if you have been exposed you don’t want to expose anyone else,” Kirkland says.

That’s what Chuck Williams did after he came in contact with Georgia Congressman Doug Collins – who came in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID 19 at a major conservative political conference eleven days ago.

“They told me to wash my hands, wipe down surfaces and keep them clean. They also told me to take my temperature twice a day. If I show signs of a fever, headaches, achiness or other symptoms to call them,” Williams said.

However, Collins is only self-quarantining. “We are just simply saying, I have had contact with someone who has the virus. I am not symptomatic. We are waiting the process out as an abundance of caution,” Collins explained in a phone interview with News 3.

Kirkland says your doctor will assess your symptoms and will handle them accordingly. “And at that point, they have an email system in place for the providers to contact the state lab to request tests.”

If you experience any of these symptoms listed here, contact your doctor immediately.

“Well the coronavirus is responsible for the common cold and other respiratory illnesses, and those symptoms are going to be the same. You know fever, cough, maybe body aches.. but the difference is the shortness of breath,” she explained.

According to Georgia’s Governor’s Office, the state has six confirmed cases of COVID-19 , and 11 presumptive positive cases of the virus.

Alabama is still at zero confirmed or presumptive cases.

Coronavirus HOTLINE: 855 – 962 – 0955