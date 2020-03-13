13-year-old Chinese boy stranded in U.S. offers advice for American kids dealing with Coronavirus

Li Daru is a 13-year-old eighth-grader at the A+ Learning Center in Beijing, China thought he was coming to the United States for a couple of weeks.

That was on Jan. 22.

Nearly two months later, he and his classmates, teachers, and chaperones will be going home on Saturday. They got caught in the travel band between the two countries. For the last five weeks, Li , who is called Abe by all his friends, has been in Columbus.

He was assigned a school project on the Coronavirus. Not only has his life been impacted by it, but his mother is also a doctor in China.

News 3 asked Abe if he had any advice for U.S. kids are about to see the worst of the virus.

“I suggest everyone to be calm,” Abe said. “That’s the first step. When you calm down, you can really think. Don’t panic. Treat people nicer. Don’t just reject them because they might have the disease. And work together to fight against it.”

The trip has been a tremendous learning experience, said A+ Learning Center Headmistress Hu Hong. And she said many Columbus people helped them in a time of need.

“We have a saying, ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed,’” Hong said. “Whenever there’s hardship or difficulties in life, the real friends show. We have met a lot of new friends. And, of course, old friends, as always, are gold. Right?”