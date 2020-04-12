200 COVID-19 beds headed to Georgia World Congress Center

Atlanta, GA – The State of Georgia has executed a contract with PAE to build a 200-hospital bed alternate care facility at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC).

“Across Georgia, we have partnered with existing healthcare infrastructure to greatly expand our surge capacity, and now we have a dedicated team building out a temporary facility at the Georgia World Congress Center for potential COVID-19 patient surge,” said Governor Kemp. “We are working around the clock to prepare for future needs and ensure the health and well-being of our state. I am truly honored to have Georgia’s best, brightest, and most dedicated public servants working on this critically important project.”

Starting immediately, the Georgia National Guard, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Department of Community Health, Department of Public Health, and contractors will begin to prepare GWCC for potential COVID-19 patient surge for mild to moderate (non-ICU) illness levels excluding ventilator support.

The team will utilize contract medical staffing to prepare for surge leading up to the state’s projected peak date, currently set for April 26, 2020 according to IHME. This project at GWCC will leverage existing support through nearby Grady Memorial Hospital with initial operating capacity available in one week. Over the next few days, Governor Kemp will provide more details as construction gets underway.