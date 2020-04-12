22-year-old Columbus woman dies COVID-19 positive, coroner says there were postpartum health issues

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A 22-year-old Columbus woman passed away days after giving birth has been added to the official Georgia count of those who died with COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health.

The woman died on April 10 and became the youngest victim of the virus, but Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has sent the body to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

“I don’t believe COVID-19 was the main cause,” Bryan said. “It could be listed on the death certificate as a contributing cause but not the primary.”

She had given birth earlier in the week and was pronounced dead at her home on Friday, Bryan said. She had underlying health conditions, according to the official DPH data.

There was evidence that would indicate the death could have been caused by a pulmonary embolism or blood clot, Bryan said.

The woman became the fourth death in Muscogee County and appeared in the DPH count on Saturday. There have been 432 COVID-19 related deaths in Georgia, according to the state. There have been 12,261 confirmed cases and 144 in Muscogee County.