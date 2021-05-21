 

 

27% of Americans regret their quarantine DIY project, study finds

Coronavirus

by: Rachel Estrada/KIAH,

A laborer paints the exterior of houses. (Photo by Abid Katib/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KIAH) – During the pandemic lockdown, 1 in 10 Americans tackled a home improvement project for the first time, and you may be surprised by how many regretted their decision.

A new study dives into the most popular project in each state, average financial investment, and biggest regrets.

The analysis by Bid-On-Equipment, using the Google AdWords platform, revealed that 89% of Americans have used their time during quarantine to spruce up their homes.

While some hired contractors (27%), 58% opted to do it themselves. But not everyone was happy with the results.

The study found 27% have quarantine DIY regrets, with 3 in 4 saying it took “too long” and more than half (57%) saying it “cost too much.”

The average cost of home-improvement projects during the pandemic was $3,797, with 30% of respondents saying their budgets ranged from $1,000 to $5,000, the study found.

About a third of respondents were disappointed with their results (32%), while 12% said their projects were too complicated and they should have hired a professional.

Overall, 86% of respondents opted to do outside projects, followed by improvements to bathrooms (45%), kitchens (43%) and living rooms (38%).

Several states, mostly southern ones, searched the most on Google for exterior home painting, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, among others, while bathroom improvement searches came from states such as Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine and New Hampshire, to name a few.

Which DIY home improvement projects have been the most popular in your state? Click here to see the full study results.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

