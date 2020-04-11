3M files lawsuit over marked-up masks, company selling $1 mask for $6

(CNN) – 3M, the largest maker of n-95 face masks, filed a $45 million r price gouging lawsuit against another company.

In the lawsuit filed in Manhattan on Friday, the company Performance Supply is accused of marking up the price more than 500 percent. 3M says the New Jersey distributor was selling the $1 masks for more than $6 each.

The case highlights the widespread price gouging that has been alleged during the pandemic. 3M’s action supports federal and state governments who are cracking down on alleged fraud and abuse during the COVID-19 crisis.

Performance Supply has not responded to the allegations in court.

3M says if it is awarded any damages from the lawsuit, it will donate those funds to COVID-19 relief efforts.