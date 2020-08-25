566 UA System students, staff test positive for COVID-19, 531 at Tuscaloosa campus

Coronavirus

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama System has released the total number of coronavirus cases on its campuses as students have returned to campus for in-person learning.

According to the UA System COVID-19 dashboard, 566 students, faculty and staff across all campuses have contracted the virus with 531 of them alone coming from the main campus in Tuscaloosa.

Six cases are at UAB, eight at the Huntsville campus and 21 at UAB Clinical Enterprise employees.

The rise in cases at the Tuscaloosa campus led to President Stuart R. Bell to release a statement, calling it “unacceptable.”

The city of Tuscaloosa has also taken action to the large increase as bars will no longer be open for the next 14 days starting Monday night.

This story will be updated as the dashboard is updated with new numbers.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 84° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 74°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 60% 91° 74°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Thursday

93° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Friday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 91° 75°

Saturday

90° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 90° 75°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

76°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

78°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories