566 UA System students, staff test positive for COVID-19, 531 at Tuscaloosa campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama System has released the total number of coronavirus cases on its campuses as students have returned to campus for in-person learning.

According to the UA System COVID-19 dashboard, 566 students, faculty and staff across all campuses have contracted the virus with 531 of them alone coming from the main campus in Tuscaloosa.

Six cases are at UAB, eight at the Huntsville campus and 21 at UAB Clinical Enterprise employees.

The rise in cases at the Tuscaloosa campus led to President Stuart R. Bell to release a statement, calling it “unacceptable.”

The city of Tuscaloosa has also taken action to the large increase as bars will no longer be open for the next 14 days starting Monday night.

This story will be updated as the dashboard is updated with new numbers.

