7-month-old Opelika baby recovers from COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika mother says she’s happy that her seven month old baby has recovered from COVID-19.

“It was on a Sunday, she had a really high fever, she was coughing, she had some light vomiting. She was irritable and all she did was sleep. She slept for like three days straight which is not like her,” Cassie Hill says.

Hill took her baby Alice to a pediatrician, who recommended the baby, as well as she and her first daughter Kayland be tested for COVID-19.

“They called me on Tuesday and said Kayland tested negative. Then they called me back on Wednesday and said Alice was positive,” she said. “I was terrified. I was like OH NO! My baby has the virus. My 6-year-old has asthma, and I haven’t heard anything good about someone with asthma having COVID around. I was really scared.”

Hill says at first she was skeptical of the Coronavirus but it was her grandmother who encouraged her to protect her children.

“My grandma kind of beat it into my head and she said “I don’t care what you believe you need to take the precautions, don’t take her anywhere, wash your hands, sanitize, wear a mask” and I did all that and she still got it, so you just can’t be too careful,” Hill explained.

She says she didn’t take her baby any but her grandparents’ homes and that was it but it wasn’t enough. “You gotta be extra careful because we went the bare minimum.”

Alice has recovered from the virus. Now, Hill says she’s letting other people know that you must take it seriously.

“It’s scary its really scary, in her case it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been but we got lucky, it could’ve been a lot worse. Like she came through and got over it and some people aren’t and you never know if you’re going to get over it or not. So I think they should just take it a lot more serious than they have been.”