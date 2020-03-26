7 p.m. UPDATE: Georgia COVID-19 deaths climb to 56; Confirmed cases now 1,642

The Georgia COVID-19 death toll and number of confirmed cases continue to climb, according to information released Thursday at 7 p.m. by the Department of Public Health.

The total number of Coronavirus-related deaths in the state stands at 56, a sharp increase from the 48 announced at noon on Thursday.

There were also more than 100 new confirmed cases reported by DPH. That number now stands at 1,643 up from the 1,525 confirmed cases reported seven hours earlier.

There are now 509 patients hospitalized in the state.

It is hard to get a handle on the number of cases in Muscogee County. The state numbers show six cases of COVIDF-19.

The city’s two largest hospitals — Piedmont Columbus Regional and St. Francis Emory Healthcare — are not releasing data about COVID-19 patients in their care.

West Central Georgia Health District spokesperson Pam Kirkland explains the situation.

“Public Health reports cases based on the individual’s county of residence,” Kirkland said in an email to News 3. “Therefore, hospital numbers and county numbers will likely be different as patients from many counties use Piedmont and St. Francis hospitals. We do not have a total number of each facility’s cases.”

In a statement on Wednesday, a Piedmont spokesperson explained why the hospital would not release the numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“We understand the interest in the number of COVID-19 cases that our system is handling,” the statement read. “The number of patients we are treating who are under investigation, confirmed and discharged is constantly changing. For this reason, we believe it remains in the best interest to allow the Georgia Department of Public Health to be the sole provider of this information.”

If you believe you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, you can call 1-844-442-2681 to be screened by phone. If you meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, DPH staff will have you come to a testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials ask that anyone experience symptoms of coronavirus such as shortness of breath, fever, or a cough call ahead instead of arriving with no warning and seeking testing.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County

        County  Cases
Fulton231 
Dougherty164 
Dekalb137 
Cobb119 
Bartow93 
Gwinnett79 
Carroll52 
Cherokee44 
Clayton37 
Clarke29 
Henry29 
Lee29 
Hall22 
Douglas18 
Floyd17 
Forsyth15 
Coweta14 
Fayette14 
Lowndes14 
Rockdale13 
Newton12 
Richmond11 
Spalding11 
Columbia10 
Mitchell10 
Polk10 
Troup10 
Chatham
Gordon
Houston
Bibb
Laurens
Early
Oconee
Paulding
Sumter
Tift
Glynn
Muscogee
Whitfield
Worth
Barrow
Peach
Terrell
Colquitt
Crisp
Lumpkin
Pickens
Bryan
Burke
Butts
Effingham
Irwin
Lamar
Lincoln
Madison
Meriwether
Monroe
Baldwin
Camden
Coffee
Dawson
Decatur
Jackson
Jasper
Miller
Randolph
Seminole
Tattnall
Turner
Twiggs
Ware
Washington
Baker
Ben Hill
Calhoun
Catoosa
Charlton
Chattooga
Clinch
Dodge
Fannin
Franklin
Greene
Haralson
Harris
Heard
Jones
Liberty
Long
Macon
Mcduffie
Morgan
Pierce
Pulaski
Stephens
Taylor
Thomas
Toombs
White
Wilkes
Unknown178 
*Based on patient county of residence when known

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Report generated on: 03/26/2020 18:28:13


Trending Stories