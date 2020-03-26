7 p.m. UPDATE: Georgia COVID-19 deaths climb to 56; Confirmed cases now 1,642

The Georgia COVID-19 death toll and number of confirmed cases continue to climb, according to information released Thursday at 7 p.m. by the Department of Public Health.

The total number of Coronavirus-related deaths in the state stands at 56, a sharp increase from the 48 announced at noon on Thursday.

There were also more than 100 new confirmed cases reported by DPH. That number now stands at 1,643 up from the 1,525 confirmed cases reported seven hours earlier.

There are now 509 patients hospitalized in the state.

It is hard to get a handle on the number of cases in Muscogee County. The state numbers show six cases of COVIDF-19.

The city’s two largest hospitals — Piedmont Columbus Regional and St. Francis Emory Healthcare — are not releasing data about COVID-19 patients in their care.

West Central Georgia Health District spokesperson Pam Kirkland explains the situation.

“Public Health reports cases based on the individual’s county of residence,” Kirkland said in an email to News 3. “Therefore, hospital numbers and county numbers will likely be different as patients from many counties use Piedmont and St. Francis hospitals. We do not have a total number of each facility’s cases.”

In a statement on Wednesday, a Piedmont spokesperson explained why the hospital would not release the numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“We understand the interest in the number of COVID-19 cases that our system is handling,” the statement read. “The number of patients we are treating who are under investigation, confirmed and discharged is constantly changing. For this reason, we believe it remains in the best interest to allow the Georgia Department of Public Health to be the sole provider of this information.”

If you believe you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, you can call 1-844-442-2681 to be screened by phone. If you meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, DPH staff will have you come to a testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials ask that anyone experience symptoms of coronavirus such as shortness of breath, fever, or a cough call ahead instead of arriving with no warning and seeking testing.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County

County Cases Fulton 231 Dougherty 164 Dekalb 137 Cobb 119 Bartow 93 Gwinnett 79 Carroll 52 Cherokee 44 Clayton 37 Clarke 29 Henry 29 Lee 29 Hall 22 Douglas 18 Floyd 17 Forsyth 15 Coweta 14 Fayette 14 Lowndes 14 Rockdale 13 Newton 12 Richmond 11 Spalding 11 Columbia 10 Mitchell 10 Polk 10 Troup 10 Chatham 9 Gordon 9 Houston 9 Bibb 8 Laurens 8 Early 7 Oconee 7 Paulding 7 Sumter 7 Tift 7 Glynn 6 Muscogee 6 Whitfield 6 Worth 6 Barrow 5 Peach 5 Terrell 5 Colquitt 4 Crisp 4 Lumpkin 4 Pickens 4 Bryan 3 Burke 3 Butts 3 Effingham 3 Irwin 3 Lamar 3 Lincoln 3 Madison 3 Meriwether 3 Monroe 3 Baldwin 2 Camden 2 Coffee 2 Dawson 2 Decatur 2 Jackson 2 Jasper 2 Miller 2 Randolph 2 Seminole 2 Tattnall 2 Turner 2 Twiggs 2 Ware 2 Washington 2 Baker 1 Ben Hill 1 Calhoun 1 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chattooga 1 Clinch 1 Dodge 1 Fannin 1 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Haralson 1 Harris 1 Heard 1 Jones 1 Liberty 1 Long 1 Macon 1 Mcduffie 1 Morgan 1 Pierce 1 Pulaski 1 Stephens 1 Taylor 1 Thomas 1 Toombs 1 White 1 Wilkes 1 Unknown 178 *Based on patient county of residence when known

Report generated on: 03/26/2020 18:28:13



