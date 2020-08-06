7-year-old Chatham Co. boy dies of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 7-year-old boy has died of COVID-19 in Chatham County, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported Thursday.

This marks not only the youngest death Chatham County but in the state of Georgia.

According to the report, the child was African American and comorbidity, the presence of one or more additional conditions, was not a factor in his death.

Coastal Health District (CHD) Director Dr. Lawton Davis released the following statement on the child’s death:

Every COVID-19 death we report is tragic, but to lose someone so young is especially heart-breaking. We know that older individuals and those with underlying conditions are at higher risk of complications, but this is a disease everyone should take seriously. Please watch out for each other, wear a mask in public, wash your hands often, and stay home if you’re sick. A community-wide crisis demands a community-wide response, and we all must do our part to keep each other safe.

Chatham County’s death toll is now at 74.

Meanwhile, new cases hit only 81 in the county Thursday, the lowest report in a couple of weeks.

There were 10 new hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, though the total in Chatham County over the last week is down by about 15%.