9-year-old Florida girl dies from coronavirus

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — Florida recorded its youngest death from COVID-19 last week, a 9-year-old girl.

Kimora Lynum died last Saturday in Putnam County. Her family said she had no underlying health conditions when she developed a very high fever.

They say she was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was sent home. The child reportedly collapsed a short time later and died after her heart failed.

Her family has no idea how or where “Kimmi” contracted the coronavirus. Her grief-stricken mother says the child was healthy and stayed home all summer and had no contact with anyone who had COVID-19.

The 9-year-old is the fifth child in Florida to die from the virus. The state has experienced nearly 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.