Two places to get free face masks online

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Two online retailers are offering to mail free face masks to your home.

First, office retailer Flexispot is giving away 3-ply face masks per shipping address. Each order contains 10 units. All you have to do is pay $8.00 for USPS shipping. Masks are guaranteed to be mailed within two days of order.

To place your online order:

Visit Flexispot.com.

Click the blue NEXT button.

Read the waiver, check the box and click SUBMIT.

Click “Add design to cart” and check out with shipping and billing information.

Second, the activewear company DHVANI has started the campaign “A Mask for Every American,” which is an effort to oufit every American with a free face mask. campaign seeks to create and distribute “a world-class, reusable cloth face mask.”

Here’s what you do:

Visit DHVANI.com.

Provide an email address and click NEXT.

Provide your name and mailing address.

Answer two questions on whether you are a healthcare worker and/or an essential worker. The answers will not have any bearing on whether you will receive a free mask.

DHVANI is also accepting donations through GoFundMe to bankroll the initiative.

There’s no expected ship date as of yet, as they may be waiting to raise more donation dollars. At the time of this article’s publication, DHVANI had raised more than $204,000 toward a $10 million goal through a GoFundMe.