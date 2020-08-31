A Columbus-area family has been to hell and back fighting COVID-19

Joel McNeal says he’s been to hell and back.

And he’s lived to tell about it.

The retired Columbus Police officer fought COVID-19 for more than six weeks. He’s lost 37 pounds and gained a respect for the damage the virus can do.

“I lost a father. I almost lost two sons. And she almost lost a husband,” McNeal said as he was sitting in his Harris County home with his wife of 10 years, Judy.

Joel McNeal’s ordeal started in mid-July when both of his parents, Jerry and Gloria, contracted COVID-19. He was helping to care for them.

His father went into the hospital on July 12, his mother two days later. Joel went in the next day. All three of them in the COVID unit at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare. And all three of them were fighting for their lives. Joel and his father, also a retired Columbus Police officer, both ended up on ventilators. His mother escaped that.

Gloria McNeal was the first one to be released from the hospital after about 10 days. She is still recovering at home.

Joel spent more than a month at St. Francis and his father was transferred to Emory.

Jerry didn’t survive.

“He put up a fight, a long fight,” Joel said. “I think he was waiting for me to get through mine before he passed.”

The last day of his life, Jerry was in an Atlanta hospital and Joel was in rehab at Warm Springs.

“We did a zoom call with my father Aug. 18th,” Joel said. “Around 5 p.m. I had a lot of issues going on at the time when I checked into Roosevelt.”

The call wasn’t long, but it was important.

“I think when he heard by voice, he knew I was on the other side,” Joel said.

A strange thing happened after Jerry died an hour after the call.

“I had had a severe case of hiccups that had lasted for about a week, I guess when they pulled the intubator. They stopped. A lot of things stopped and I came to a certain peace.”

Jerry was buried on Saturday. Joel was too weak to attend the funeral, but he wrote a letter that was read. Joel did visit his father’s grave on Sunday.

The experience with COVID has changed Joel McNeal.

“I was one of those people who had my doubts, felt like the numbers were being skewed,” McNeal said “One percent this. Six percent that. What I realized is no matter what the numbers are, whenever it hits your family as hard as it hits mine, that number turns into about 100 percent.”

There is a message in what the McNeal’s have dealt with. And that’s the reason Joel is speaking out.

“That’s what I am trying to get across to people. Yeah, it’s inspirational and I pulled through the other side. But this is a serious, serious, virus when it hits. It’s not something you take lightly and it’s still out there.”