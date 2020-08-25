A CSU Grad wants to make sure folks are safe by handing out free masks

If you’ve visited Uptown lately, you’ve probably seen a guy walking down Broadway giving away free masks.

Columbus State University Alumn, Griffin Hutchins has been giving out masks before the mayor’s order. He started earlier this summer.

He says he is for masks and he wants to make sure as many people as possible are covered. Hutchins says there are a lot of people who may not have access to a mask and his goal is to help them on his walks through Uptown.

“There’s a lot of people down here that haven’t had them especially there’s some homeless people down here that don’t have access to masks. They are expensive, so I feel like the best thing to do is to be down here and to make sure people are covered,” Hutchins said.

“Make sure everyone is wearing them properly, having them over both their nose and their mouth or not wearing them on their head or on their chin or anything like that and making sure they’re safe and secured over your face and your mouth,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins says right now he’s only handing out masks in Uptown, but he may expand to other parts of town. He says if anyone sees him walking through Uptown feel free to join him and hand out some masks.