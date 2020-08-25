A CSU Grad wants to make sure folks are safe by handing out free masks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’ve visited Uptown lately, you’ve probably seen a guy walking down Broadway giving away free masks.

Columbus State University Alumn, Griffin Hutchins has been giving out masks before the mayor’s order. He started earlier this summer.

He says he is for masks and he wants to make sure as many people as possible are covered. Hutchins says there are a lot of people who may not have access to a mask and his goal is to help them on his walks through Uptown.

“There’s a lot of people down here that haven’t had them especially there’s some homeless people down here that don’t have access to masks. They are expensive, so I feel like the best thing to do is to be down here and to make sure people are covered,” Hutchins said.

“Make sure everyone is wearing them properly, having them over both their nose and their mouth or not wearing them on their head or on their chin or anything like that and making sure they’re safe and secured over your face and your mouth,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins says right now he’s only handing out masks in Uptown, but he may expand to other parts of town. He says if anyone sees him walking through Uptown feel free to join him and hand out some masks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 84° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 74°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 60% 91° 74°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Thursday

93° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Friday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 91° 75°

Saturday

90° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 90° 75°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

76°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

78°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories