A day after mass vaccinations of public school educators, Columbus private schools start getting shots

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s not just the teachers and staff of the public schools who are getting the COVID-19 vaccine. That shot is going to private school faculty and support staff, as well.

“We want to make sure people understand we are not leaving private schools out,” said Dr. Asante Hilts, program manager of West Central Health District. “We have made great effort to take care of our public-school districts but our private schools are just as important as everybody else.”

And the folks at St. Luke School in downtown Columbus were thankful Friday morning. St. Luke School nurse Allyson Ozier was one of the vaccinators.

“What an honor it is to be a part of this for our school,” Ozier said. “Our community, for our students.”

Georgia Gov. Brain Kemp opened up the process to educators last week. They have wasted no time getting the shots out locally.

St. Luke was one of two private schools that got shots on Friday, a day after more than 1,200 Muscogee County School District teachers and employees got the shot. Public school teachers and staff in Harris County also got shots this week.

Most of the educators are getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Hilts said.

Ozier says it’s nice to know the Department of Public Health is doing right by all schools – and students.

“They are wanting to come together and get ahead of this,” Ozier said. “And really do what’s right for our kids. A lot of times people forget about the private schools.”

Hilts says that’s not happening.

“Our plan is to continue to work with the private schools to take care of those teachers and staff,” Hilts said.

At St. Luke, it’s the answer to a prayer.

“…We are hoping and praying this will take care of a lot of things for us,” said Richard Green, head of school for St. Luke.