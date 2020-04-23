A local care center discusses testing for the coronavirus and their efforts to provide testing for several local businesses

Acute Care Emergence started testing for COVID-19 in early March and last week they started antibody testing. Since then, the care center has done around 500 nasal swabs and around 12 hundred rapid antibody tests.

Terri Jordan with the center says not only have they been offering their services on site, but they’ve been to several businesses throughout the Chattahoochee Valley to provide testing.

“We figure out ahead of time how many people they want us to test then we will go on site to them. We will basically do an evaluation and decide whether or not they need the serology test to see if they’ve had it or if they need a swab and actually sometimes we do both,” Jordan said.

Jordan says the rapid antibody testing and the nasal swab test are for different things.

The rapid antibody test can detect if someone has ever had COVID-19 or if they have developed antibodies. Jordan says she recommends folks get the nasal swab to confirm if they currently have the virus.

“The nose swab is accurate to detect the active infection, if you’re currently infected and that’s not the purpose of the finger stick. The finger stick is to tell us somebody can be in some of the phase of infected, but definitely someone who previously was infected,” Terri Jordan said.

Jordan says she has noticed that the number of positive cases are decreasing.

Due to the limited number of available test kits, the center is only providing testing to people who are in the high risk group or have symptoms. They are only doing tests by appointment. To make an appointment you should visit the center the morning you would like to get tested.