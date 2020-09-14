A local church opens a community help center to provide aid to folks hit hard by the pandemic

COVID-19 has turned many people’s world upside down. Pastor Melvin Steed with Grace Praise International says that’s why he opened a community help center: to help put those folks back on their feet.

“A lot of people have been getting misplaced from their home. Once they took the barrier off to help people folks have been losing their homes and when they get kicked out unfortunately their stuff is getting put out on the streets so they lose a lot of things,” Steed said.

A few things you can find inside are clothing, household items and school supplies for students returning to in-person learning.

“School shopping this year has been a little bit different. So, since school is opening back up we wanted to do something to help make an impact and help parents so they wouldn’t have to come out of their pocket too much transferring from virtual back to the classroom,” Steed said.

Steed’s wife, Regina Steed sees the impact first hand. She says as a teacher she knows things are challenging for not only parents, but students as well.

“With me, my students are part of my life and when I don’t get to see them it makes me sad and I know it makes them sad too, but I really miss my students,” Steed said.

Steed says although this is a difficult time, her family is doing whatever they can to make sure they help as many people as possible.

If you would like to donate or learn more about the community center you can click here to visit their website.