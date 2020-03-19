A local cleaning service helps to combat the spread of Covid-19

MJR Solutions says over the next few weeks, they will be offering free cleaning services to schools and parks in West Georgia and East Alabama. Amber Crooks is the general manager of MJR Solutions. She says this will help keep kids stay healthy when enjoying the spring weather.
“In light of everything going on in our community with the coronavirus we just wanted to be able to help where we can,” Crooks said.
Today the company cleaned one of Manchester’s busiest parks, Kersey Park. Recreational Director of Meriwether County, Vic Dowis, says this is a huge help for the kids and the parents in his community.
“It makes me feel great. I feel good for the kids. I know the parents will appreciate it. Actually with school being out, this is one of the few things that is getting used a lot this time of the year. The families are coming and spending time on the playgrounds.”
Crooks says her team is using highly concentrated bleach mixed with bio-degradable chemicals to clean surfaces. She also says there’s no deadline for anyone looking to reach out to them for their services.