A local group takes a stand against crime and encourages others to wear a mask

Protesters lined the side of Macon Road to encourage folks to wear masks and to bring an end to violence.

The protesters are part of an organization called 100 women on the move. They say it shouldn’t take an order from the mayor for folks to want to wear face coverings in public.

The group leaders say this virus is serious and it took the life of one of their own founders. They say they took to streets to help save lives.

“There have been over 170,000 deaths in the USA and a lot right here in the community, as our president said one of our members who also was a founder passed away as a matter of fact her service was today,” Wanda Banks-Rookard, co-founder of 100 women on the move said.

“So it’s very serious to us and we just want to make people aware this is serious. Just put a mask on. Wear your mask that’s all we ask.”

A few of their signs read “Mask up for life” and “Help stop crime.”