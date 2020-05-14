A local hotel says their bookings have decreased dramatically since the coronavirus outbreak

Many businesses like hotels are going the extra mile when it comes to their guests’ safety while operating during the pandemic.

“We disinfect everything that a person touches so light switches, faucets, toilet handles, the lamplights to turn the lights on and off the remote, the tv as well,” Sherri Thomas, housekeeper at Econo Lodge said.

Thomas works as a housekeeper at the Econo Lodge on Victory Drive. She says they are spending more time cleaning each room to make sure it is completely disinfected.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, after cleaning a room they do not rent it out for at least 24 hours. The owner of the hotel Dhaval Patel says having more vacant rooms isn’t the issue because they have plenty of rooms to go around.

“Business is really really slow nowadays because of the COVID-19. I know the government did the Cares Act to help us, but we have to open our travel industry ASAP,” Patel said.

Patel fears that if things don’t pick up soon they may have to close.

“If the economy is not going to come back on track then yea I’m really worried… its really hard to run the business at this moment because of COVID -19. So, I hope that the government takes some action on COVID-19 so we can be on track right now,” Patel said.

Patel says right now their rooms are only 45 percent full which is about 25 percent less than what they’re use to.