A local summer camp opens it doors to children with special needs

As businesses here in Columbus begin to reopen, so does a summer camp geared towards helping children with behavioral challenges. New Horizons Behavioral Health summer youth program works with children who have a mental health diagnosis.

In the program, students will work on decision making, problem solving and other skills they may need to excel in the classroom. Elizabeth Mercer with New Horizons says since the children have been out of a classroom-like setting for several months, adjusting back in the fall could be a challenge. She says this program will help them transition and give them a routine that they’re used to.

“People are having a lot of stress about COVID and especially kids with ADHD having a schedule is really important. Everything that we do we try to do structured and that helps with transitions. So, they know at a certain time we’re going to be doing this activity and we’re going to transition until the next activity which sets them up for success,” Mercer said.

To ensure social distancing, Mercer says the program can accept up to 18 children. Children are also screened before they can walk in.

If anyone is interested in enrolling you can call (706)221-2024 or email emercer@nhbh.org.