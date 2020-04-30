A local tattoo shop reopens following Gov. Kemp’s COVID-19 update

Although some business owners are choosing to remain closed after Governor Kemp announced certain businesses can reopen, a local tattoo shop decided it was time to get back to work.

Electric Panda opened its doors for the first time in over a month last Friday. To ensure everyone’s safety, customers are required to wear a mask at all times inside the building.

There is also a limit on how many people can wait in the lobby area. James “Jbird” Gannon is the owner of Electric Panda. He says his shop is working to reschedule around 50 appointments. Gannon says although he is a little nervous about reopening he says it’s time to make up for lost time.

“The bills don’t stop. They want their rent money every month. They want the power money every month, the internet money every month. The bills have steadily been coming in and we gotta work to eat. It’s kind of catch 22 you know they say to stay at home, but staying at home doesn’t feed your family,”Gannon said.

Gannon says he was approved for the Payroll Protection Program. He says he applied for the small business loan as well, but never heard back.

He says all of the artists are seeing one or two clients a day, by appointment only.