A Sumter County church is helping Phoebe Sumter health officials with childcare while schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns

As the coronavirus continues to spread, health officials are in high demand. While schools are closed Central Baptist Church will be hosting Phoebe Sumter Fun Camp.

The camp is free of charge and open to the children of employees and physicians at Phoebe Sumter Medical center.

“We need these employees in the hospital responding to not just the corona Covid-19 patients, but also we still have patients that are coming to our hospital with heartaches, with strokes, vehicle accidents your traditional hospital needs,”Will Peterson, Phoebe Putney health systems Vice President of operations, said.

At the fun camp, volunteers with the medical center are helping keep the children busy. There are stations set up for them to do the assignments they were given while schools are closed and several different physical activities.

Michelle Doggett is helping with the camp. She says although it’s important to provide the students with the same opportunities they would have if classes were in session, it’s even more important to make sure they are healthy.

“We temperature check everyone. The staff, the children and the parents if they come in the door every morning. We temperature check them when they come in and then we temperature check them in the afternoon around one or two o’clock to make sure nothing has changed between the time they got here during the day,” Doggett said.



Doggett says right now they are averaging around 25 students a day. She also says the camp plans to stay open for as long as there is a need.

The camp is open to children ages 3 to 13 whose parents have no other option for childcare while schools are closed.