Additional COVID-19 cases discovered in Georgia, according to governor’s office

Georgia now has six confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 presumptive positive tests, according to information released late Monday night from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

A “presumptive positive” test result means local officials have tested the patient and received a positive result, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not confirmed a positive diagnosis.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is awaiting confirmatory testing from the CDC on five additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. The additional cases are in Cobb, Fayette, Gwinnett, and two in DeKalb. The individuals are hospitalized, and the sources of their infections are unknown.

There are no known cases in Columbus or the Chattahoochee Valley.

Confirmed cases and presumed positive cases of COVID-19 are broken down as follows:

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases (Total: 6)

Fulton County: 3; Floyd County: 1; Polk County: 1; Cobb County: 1

Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Cases (Total: 11)

Fulton County: 2; Cobb County: 3; Fayette County: 1; DeKalb County: 2; Gwinnett County: 2; Cherokee County: 1

The overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low, although elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk, according to the governor’s office.

