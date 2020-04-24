Additional COVID-19 cases discovered inside Muscogee Manor; One Azalea Trace staff member tests positive

The COVID-19 outbreak inside a Columbus nursing home has continued to spread, according to the president of the Columbus Hospital Authority.

It was reported on Tuesday that there were 10 Muscogee Manor and Rehab Center residents, one staff member and one contract worker infected with the virus. Since then, four additional staff members and one more resident have tested positive, President Frank Morast told News 3 Friday morning.

On Tuesday, an 89-year-old man with underlying health conditions died at the facility off Schatulga Road in East Columbus.

A second facility owned and operated by the Hospital Authority had a staff member test positive for the virus. An Azalea Trace employees tested positive for COVID-19 in results that were delivered on Friday.

The Muscogee Manor outbreak was first detected on Thursday, April 16 and the Hospital Authority of Columbus moved quickly to try to contain the spread. They had 10 tests available and tested those who were in proximity of the first case.

On Monday, the nursing home, with the help of the Georgia National Guard, tested all 108 residents and most of the staff and contract workers inside the nursing home. The remainder of the staff was tested Tuesday.

The six confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 include three nursing assistants, one RN, one therapist and one housekeeper, Morast said.

All 11 of the residents’ cases are in an isolated wing of the facility with a dedicated staff that is not interacting with those in other parts of the nursing home, Morast said. All of the staff and residents who tested positive were on two of the nursing home’s five wings. One treats Medicare patients and the other is the Memory Care Unit.

“The weird thing about this for me, is that some of the residents who have tested positive still don’t have any symptoms,” Morast said.

There is a plan to retest all of the employees and residents in the coming days, Morast said.

“We are trying to decide whether to wait seven days or 10 days,” he said.

The National Guard clean team has disinfected the facility at least twice in the last week.

The other third nursing and long-term care facilities run by the Hospital Authority — Orchard View — has not had any COVID-19 cases among residents or staff as of Friday morning, Morast said.