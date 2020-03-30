Additional sites added to MCSD’s alternate meal service plan

Columbus, GA (WRBL)– Effective April 6, 2020, the Muscogee County School District’s alternate meal service plan will include two additional locations for bus delivery and items for breakfast and lunch.

The bus delivery site additions include the former 30th Avenue Preschool and Victory Mission.

Meals will be available, through a grab-and-go service, to all children, ages 0-18 and 18-21, if in an educational setting.

Student meals will be provided each day, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the following school sites:

Baker Middle School

Carver High School

J.D. Davis Elementary School

Dawson Elementary School

Double Churches Middle School

Fox Elementary School

Key Elementary School

Spencer High School

Buses will also deliver meals to the following sites, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.:

Elizabeth Canty Apartments

Chase Homes

Eagle Trace Apartments

Former 30th Avenue Preschool (151 30th Avenue)

Avenue Preschool (151 30 Avenue) Jordan High School

Kendrick High School (front of school area)

Midland Academy

Victory Mission (3200 Plateau Drive)

Warren Williams Apartments

Whisperwood Apartments

Wilson Apartments

While waiting for distribution of meals, the Muscogee County School District is asking that all individuals maintain social distancing while in line.. Additionally, meals may not be consumed on site.

District schools and offices will remain closed through April 24, 2020.

Updates related to the school district’s COVID-19 Pandemic Plan can be found on the Muscogee County School District website.