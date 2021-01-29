 

 

ADPH adds people ages 65-74, teachers to those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus

ALABAMA – More people can scheudled their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced those ages 65-74 are eligible to get the vaccine statewide.

In addition, the following groups have also been added to those eligible:

  • Corrections officers
  • Food and agriculture workers
  • Post office employees
  • Manufacturing workers
  • Grocery store workers
  • Public transit workers
  • Anyone in the education sector (such as teachers, support staff, community college/higher education)
  • Childcare workers

Frontline medical workers, first responders and anyone over 75 continue to be eligible as well.

Those needing to make an appointment can call the ADPH COVID-19 vaccine registration hotline at (855) 566-5333.

ADPH said it expects the long-anticipate online registration portal to open next week, which will include information on drive-thru vaccine clinics.

