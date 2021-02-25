ADPH asking Alabama residents who had COVID-19 to complete survey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama residents who have been stricken by COVID-19 are being asked to complete a confidential survey provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
ADPH is conducting an online survey designed to learn more about the spread of the coronavirus and to supplement ADPH investigation and contact tracing efforts.
Any Alabama resident who has ever tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is asked to complete the survey, ADPH says. All answers will remain confidential. The survey will take five to 10 minutes to complete. The direct link to the survey is here, or go to alabamapublichealth.gov and click on the “Have you had COVID-19?” banner to access the survey.
You may also go to ADPH’s social media pages for a direct link.