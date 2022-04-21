(WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says COVID-19 is still with us despite improving numbers across the state.

In a statement released Thursday, state health officials said, “the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and precautions such as wearing masks and staying up-to-date on vaccinations can help protect against severe illness.”

ADPH said to not ignore any symptoms of COVID-19 that you might have, and if you display symptoms, don’t delay treatment.

“As soon as symptoms occur, people should take a COVID-19 test or see a healthcare provider to discuss their eligibility for therapeutic treatments,” the statement read. “Some treatments for COVID-19, including oral antivirals, should be taken within five days of the beginning of symptoms for the pills to be effective.”

To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, click here. If you want to request free at-home COVID-19 tests from the Biden Administration, visit covid.gov.

ADPH also stressed the need for more Alabamians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Getting vaccinated is critically important, but vaccine protection decreases over time,” ADPH’s statement continued. “Even in times of low community transmission, there are risks for older and immunocompromised persons to become severely ill with COVID-19 because their immune systems are less robust than others’.”

As of Thursday, April 21, the state of Alabama recorded almost 1.3 million cases of the virus. 19.529 Alabamians have died as a result of COVID-19, with almost 3,000 of those deaths happening this year alone. For the most recent COVID-19 data in Alabama, visit ADPH’s COVID-19 Dashboard.