GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 755,412 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 50,685 hospitalized for treatment, and 12,772 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 1, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 752,448 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,996 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 2, 2021.