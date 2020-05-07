After Vietnam veteran Vince Woodward’s death from COVID-19, friends fill his yard with American flags

Coronavirus

Two days after he died of COVID-19 complications, friends of retired Army Maj. Vince Woodward paid tribute in an All-American way.

Dozens of American flags were placed in the front yard of Woodward’s north Columbus home as a sign of respect.

The idea was started by Alton Russell, the chairman of the Muscogee County Republican party. Woodward, a decorated Vietnam-era pilot, was active in the local Republican party.

The 77-year-old Woodward and his 70-year-old brother, Bob, both passed away within two hours of each other Monday. Both had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

