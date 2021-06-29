Alabama Department of Corrections: Over 10,000 inmates vaccinated

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Department of Corrections reports 10,811 vaccinated inmates as of June 25.

A total of 871 staff members have received a vaccination through the department to-date. This number does not account for the staff members that have gotten vaccinated outside of the workplace.

“The ADOC has completed its scheduled process of offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and contracted staff who wished to receive a vaccine through the Department,” reads an ADOC news release. “As we continue the inmate vaccination process, staff members still have the option to get vaccinated at one of our facilities if they so desire.”

There is currently only one inmate with an active case of COVID-19. That inmate has been quarantined.

“The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members,” said the ADOC in a news release. “Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine as advised.”