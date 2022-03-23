ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections released its weekly COVID-19 updates for March 14-18, 2022.

The ADOC reports seven new active COVID-19 cases among the inmate population.

Draper Quarantine Intake Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – six inmates

Kilby Correctional Facility (Montgomery, Alabama) – one inmate

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed 3,074 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic among the inmate population.

The department offers COVID-19 vaccinations for all inmates and employees. Currently, the ADOC reports no additional inmates received a COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 12,382 inmates received COVID-19 vaccinations through the department. The ADOC has not received any additional inmates who received a vaccination before incarceration at the department’s various facilities.

Additionally, the department confirmed no additional employees self-reported a positive test result for COIVD-19. Throughout the pandemic, the department confirmed 1,832 positive cases among employees.

The department also reports no additional employees received COVID-19 vaccinations through the Alabama Department of Corrections. A total of 882 employees received a vaccination through the department.